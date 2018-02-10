Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Jokic outplayed in loss

Jokic had 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 130-104 loss to Houston.

Jokic saw his lowest minutes total since returning from injury back on December 15. He was completely outplayed by Clint Capela in this one and along with the other starters, spent additional time riding the pine. Owners should not concern themselves at all and look forward to a favorable matchup against the Suns on Saturday.