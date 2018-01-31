Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Jokic tallies 13-7-8 versus Spurs

Jokic flirted with a triple-double on Tuesday, collecting 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 106-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Flirting with triple-doubles has been a trend with Jokic all month, as he's averaging 16.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in January. That's an incredible line from a center, and the 22-year-old has a sky-high ceiling. He's also shooting 47 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free-throw line for the season.