Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Just misses 11th triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic finished Friday's 139-136 loss to San Antonio with 21 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes.
The All-Star center fell one board short of his 11th triple-double of the season. Jokic has reached double digits in either rebounds or assists -- or both -- in 10 straight games, averaging a blistering 32.9 points, 12.4 boards, 10.5 dimes, 2.4 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting 62.3 percent from the floor and a stunning 53.3 percent (24-for-45) from beyond the arc.
