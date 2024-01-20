Jokic finished Friday's 102-100 win over the Celtics with 34 points (14-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes.

The perennial MVP candidate just missed his 13th triple-double of the season, instead settling for his 36th double-double -- one back of NBA leader Domantas Sabonis. Jokic isn't quite in peak form at the moment, but he's still scored at least 25 points in five straight games and is averaging 27.6 points, 12.8 boards, 8.2 assists, 0.8 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 69.1 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.