Jokic contributed 29 points (12-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals in 46 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime victory over the Clippers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The three-time MVP came up big as expected for the Nuggets, with his two free-throws late in OT providing the winning margin. Jokic fell just short of his 19th career playoff triple-double, and he's been an even bigger defensive asset than usual of late, recording multiple steals in eight straight appearances dating back to March 28.