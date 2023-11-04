Jokic finished Friday's 125-114 victory over the Mavericks with 33 points (14-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

He went toe to toe with Luka Doncic and both came away with over 30 points and near triple-doubles, but Jokic got more support from his teammates. The Denver big man is already producing at his usual MVP-caliber level, scoring at least 22 points with double-digit boards in six straight games to begin the season, and he's shooting at a career-best pace from both the floor (64.5 percent) and from beyond the arc (40.9 percent).