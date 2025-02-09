Jokic finished Saturday's 122-105 victory over Phoenix with 26 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes.

The perennial MVP candidate almost certainly would have secured his 25th triple-double of the season if he hadn't taken a seat for the entire fourth quarter in a big win. Jokic has recorded at least a double-double in five straight games to begin February, averaging 29.4 points, 11.6 assists, 11.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks so far this month.