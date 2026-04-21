Jokic chipped in 24 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The perennial MVP candidate came a couple dimes short of his 23rd career playoff triple-double, and second straight to begin the Nuggets' postseason run this season. Jokic also completely neutralized Rudy Gobert in this one, as his Minnesota counterpart managed just two points and seven boards in 28 minutes while racking up five fouls. Jokic has eight triple-doubles in his last 12 contests dating back to March 22, and he'll be a threat for another in Game 3 on Thursday.