Jokic closed with 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks over 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Lakers.

The perennial MVP candidate nearly came away with his 16th triple-double of the season but had to settle for his 43rd double-double, second in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis. The 24 points was Jokic's lowest output in a month -- over his last 13 games, the 28-year-old center is averaging 28.7 points, 13.5 boards, 8.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 threes and 1.0 blocks while shooting 62.6 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from long distance.

