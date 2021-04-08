Jokic collected 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jokic fell just one rebound shy of a triple-double, but he was able to secure his third consecutive double-double due to his elite playmaking skills. With Denver having won its last seven games relatively comfortably, Jokic has played 30 minutes or fewer on three occasions, but as he showed Wednesday, he doesn't need a full allotment of playing time to turn in massive stat lines.