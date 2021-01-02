Jokic tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in Friday's loss to the Suns.

Foul trouble limited Jokic to 30 minutes in the contest, but he nonetheless produced another well-rounded stat line and fell one board short of his third straight triple-double. In fact, The Joker would have five consecutive triple-doubles to begin the campaign if not for this and a separate nine-rebound performance against the Clippers. Jokic's unique skillset makes him perhaps the league's most appealing big man from a fantasy perspective, and he currently leads all NBA players with 13.0 assists per game.