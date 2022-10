Jokic chipped in 31 points (12-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Lakers.

Jokic turned in a superb performance Wednesday and was only one assist shy of a triple-double. Wednesday marked his third-double-double and his best scoring performance of the season. Jokic is almost averaging a triple-double with 22.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists over five games.