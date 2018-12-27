Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Lackluster showing in loss

Jokic tallied four points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jokic was effective as a facilitator, but his offensive work left plenty to be desired. The 23-year-old's scoring was in single digits for the first time in 13 games, as Jokic took his fewest shot attempts since putting up just a single one against the Grizzlies on Nov. 7. The normally dominant big man's downturn was especially shocking considering he'd posted no fewer than 24 points and as many as 32 in five of his previous six games. Jokic will look to bounce back from the rare clunker in the rematch versus the Spurs on Friday night.