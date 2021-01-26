Jokic posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during the 117-113 win over Dallas on Monday.

Jokic is purely unstoppable at this point. It is rare that the center will have an off game and even when he does, he still outperforms most at his position. Jokic may only have a few triple-doubles this season, but he is still averaging a double-double per game. He is matchup proof and rarely disappoints. He is viable in all aspects of the game.