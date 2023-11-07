Jokic (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

This isn't a new injury for Jokic, who was also listed as probable ahead of Monday's game against New Orleans. While the Nuggets got off to a slow start in that contest, Jokic finished with 35 points (15-24 FG), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during the comeback win. The wrist issue didn't slow Jokic down Monday and, barring a setback, shouldn't deter him from playing in future games.