Jokic is listed as probable for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to an illness.
Despite being a late addition to the injury report Tuesday due to an illness, Jokic is still expected to suit up against Boston. The superstar big man is in the midst of the best outside shooting season of his career, converting 47.7 percent of his 4.8 three-point attempts per contest.
