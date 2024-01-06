Jokic finished Friday's 122-120 loss to the Magic with 29 points (13-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 37 minutes.

Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring for the fourth time in five games in Friday's loss. He's shot 50.0 percent or better from the field in each of his last three games, though his four rebounds were a season-low. The two-time MVP is averaging 23.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 steals over 33.9 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.