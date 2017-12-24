Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads Nuggets over Warriors Saturday

Jokic collected 18 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 victory over the Warriors.

The Nuggets played best when Jokic was on the floor, shooting efficiently on the inside and distributing to his shooters on the perimeter. The inefficient night from three for Jokic was slightly surprising, but he should continue to produce solid numbers as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury.