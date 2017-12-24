Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads Nuggets over Warriors Saturday
Jokic collected 18 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 victory over the Warriors.
The Nuggets played best when Jokic was on the floor, shooting efficiently on the inside and distributing to his shooters on the perimeter. The inefficient night from three for Jokic was slightly surprising, but he should continue to produce solid numbers as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 27 in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 points despite 10 turnovers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Starting Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Could see extended minutes vs. Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in return from injury•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will have minutes restriction Friday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...