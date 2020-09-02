Jokic finished with 30 points (12-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 80-78 victory over the Jazz.

Jokic put the team on his back Monday, scoring 30 of their 80 total points. Jamal Murray couldn't get things going on the offensive end and in a game dominated by defense, it was Jokic who stepped up. While Murray is going to get most of the credit for the series victory, Jokic has been quietly fantastic, scoring at least 28 points in five of the seven games, while also averaging more than five assists and connecting on 22 triples.