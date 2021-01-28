Jokic scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in Wednesday's win over the Heat.

It was a relatively boring stat line for Jokic, which highlights just how strong his start to the campaign has been. However, he did maintain his streak of double-doubles and has recorded one in all 18 contests this season. He's also produced in peripheral areas of the stat sheet, as Wednesday marked the first game that he failed to generate at least one steal since Jan. 9.