Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team in rebounds and assists n loss
Jokic posted seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 106-96 loss to the Jazz.
On a night where his shot wasn't working, Jokic still showed significant fantasy impact with his rebound and assists totals. He came up on the losing end of the battle in the paint with Rudy Gobert, who kept him contained at short range, leaving Jokic with little choice but to take some shots outside. Although he drilled one shot from beyond the arc, he showed very little offensively and ended up being very effective dishing the ball from the wing underneath to Paul Millsap. DEspite this losing effort, Jokic can't be ignored in any format. He's a top-flite option at center whenever he takes the floor.
