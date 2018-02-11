Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team in rebounds and assists on Saturday

Jokic recorded 21 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 win over the Suns.

Jokic flirted with a triple-double in Saturday's contest, coming one rebound and two assists shy of what would have been his fourth triple-double of the season. Jpkic continues to spearhead Denver's production offensively and defensively, With his seasonal averages hovering around a double-double per game, Jokic is one of the league's best options at the five.