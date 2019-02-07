Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team in scoring
Jokic recorded 25 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Jokic notched his second triple-double of February, finishing the night with a 61.5 percent shooting percentage despite a 135-130 loss on the road. The 23-year-old continues to emerge as one of the best centers in the league, averaging 21.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals over his previous five contests.
