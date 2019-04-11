Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team to No. 2 seed

Jokic finished with 29 points (13-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 victory over the Timberwolves.

Jokic and the Nuggets were able to exact revenge after the Timberwolves knocked them out of the playoff race last season. The victory ensured the Nuggets finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference, earning them a first-round playoff showdown with Spurs. After a disaster the previous night in a loss to the Jazz, Jokic bounced back with a stellar all-around effort, and the 26 shot attempts were the second-most he has taken in a game this season. He appears primed and ready to go as the Nuggets look to go deep into the playoffs, capping off what has been a thoroughly successful season.