Jokic finished with 31 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 victory over the Bucks.

Jokic tied Giannis Antetokounmpo with a game-high 31 points and dished out a team-high 11 assists as the Nuggets cruised past the Bucks. Joel Embiid has emerged as the betting favorite to win MVP in recent weeks, but it's certainly not due to Jokic's production dipping, as he's averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks with 63.5/36.4/82.8 shooting splits over 11 March appearances.