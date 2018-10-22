Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team with six assists
Jokic had 23 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, and six assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 100-98 victory over the Warriors.
After Saturday's mesmerizing performance, Sunday's double-double appeared somewhat pedestrian. This shows not only how good Jokic is but also what is now expected on a nightly basis. The Nuggets are off to a flying start this season on the back of Jokic's stellar efforts, capped off here by beating the Warriors on the second of a back-to-back set. Jokic would likely have set you back a top-eight pick in most drafts, a selection that is looking to be well justified at this early stage.
