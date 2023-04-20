Jokic is probable for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jokic had been dealing with a minor wrist injury prior to Game 2 but managed to play through the issue and log 37 minutes. Considering his probable tag, Jokic should be expected to suit up and handle a full workload once again Friday.
