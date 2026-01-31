Jokic (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Jokic is likely to play in a second consecutive contest following a 16-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise. The star big man operated under a minutes restriction during his return in Friday's win over the Clippers, when he posted 31 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 25 minutes. While he may see a slight bump in minutes if he's cleared to play Sunday, the Nuggets will likely continue to monitor his playing time.