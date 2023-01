Jokic (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Jokic has missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring issue, but he should be back in action for Saturday's matchup. He's posted triple-doubles in six of his last seven outings, averaging 24.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.