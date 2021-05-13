Jokic (toe) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Jokic miraculously hasn't missed a single game this season, and that trend looks likely to continue Thursday despite the fact that he popped up on the injury report. Denver has a back-to-back Thursday and Friday before closing out the season Sunday against Portland. Over the last five games, the MVP candidate is averaging 29.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Sinks career-high 16 free throws•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: One board shy of triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs 24 first-quarter points•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable vs. Knicks•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with double-double in loss•