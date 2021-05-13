Jokic (toe) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Jokic miraculously hasn't missed a single game this season, and that trend looks likely to continue Thursday despite the fact that he popped up on the injury report. Denver has a back-to-back Thursday and Friday before closing out the season Sunday against Portland. Over the last five games, the MVP candidate is averaging 29.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.