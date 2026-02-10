Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Likely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Jokic has been a regular on the injury report of late due to a left ankle sprain, though he's expected to suit up for a seventh straight game. The three-time MVP has racked up three consecutive triple-doubles, averaging 24.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks per game during that stretch.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs third straight triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available vs. Cavs•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominant performance Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets green light Saturday•