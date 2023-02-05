Jokic is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left hamstring tightness.

Jokic is among four regular Nuggets starters that has been tagged as doubtful for the second half of the back-to-back set, so the two-time MVP's expected absence appears to be more for rest purposes than the result of any legitimate concern about his hamstring. Assuming Jokic ends up sitting, Zeke Nnaji would likely draw the start at center Sunday, while DeAndre Jordan could re-enter the rotation as Nnaji's backup.