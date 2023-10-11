Jokic posted nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 preseason win over the Suns.

Jokic was back in action Tuesday, but he played limited minutes during the Nuggets' preseason opener. He was stellar again last year and made a push for a third straight MVP but ultimately settled for hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the year. After a long playoff run and a short offseason, it's possible the Nuggets proceed with caution to start the year, but as long as he's on the court, the veteran center remains one of the most prolific fantasy options.