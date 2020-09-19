Jokic produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 126-114 Game 1 loss to the Lakers.

Jokic picked up three fouls in the first quarter and was never able to get things going as the Nuggets fell to an impressive Lakers team. He finished with a solid stat line but the playing time was well down, thanks to the foul issues as well as the fact the game was a blowout. A night such as this might not be the worst situation for Jokic and the Nuggets as it gives their key players a bit of rest heading into Game 2 on Sunday.