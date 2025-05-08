Jokic ended with 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 149-106 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Posting a 17-8-6-1-1 line before fouling could be considered a solid showing for most players around the league, but it's a subpar effort for Jokic, who averaged a triple-double in the regular season and the first-round series against the Clippers as well. This 17-point output was the third time over Jokic's last five games in which he didn't reach the 20-point mark. The Nuggets need him to bounce back in Game 3 of the series Friday in Denver.