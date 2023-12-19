Jokic closed Monday's 130-104 win over the Mavericks with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 28 minutes.

Though the Mavericks kept things fairly competitive in the first half, the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter, leaving most of the fourth quarter as garbage time. This game was just the third time this season Jokic has failed to produce double digits in any category, but there's no reason for fantasy managers to be concerned. He has 10 triple-doubles in his 27 appearances this season.