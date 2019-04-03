Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Limited production in big loss
Jokic totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to Golden State.
Jokic played just 28 minutes Tuesday as the Nuggets were blown out by the Warriors. He was torched by DeMarcus Cousins and will certainly need to be much better than this is the Nuggets are to make any real noise in the playoffs. The four steals matched his season-high and somewhat salvaged what was a disappointing night. He will look to improve Wednesday when they return home to face the Spurs in what is now a very important game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets double-double before ejection•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in road loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills stat sheet in blowout victory•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...