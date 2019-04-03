Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Limited production in big loss

Jokic totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to Golden State.

Jokic played just 28 minutes Tuesday as the Nuggets were blown out by the Warriors. He was torched by DeMarcus Cousins and will certainly need to be much better than this is the Nuggets are to make any real noise in the playoffs. The four steals matched his season-high and somewhat salvaged what was a disappointing night. He will look to improve Wednesday when they return home to face the Spurs in what is now a very important game.