Jokic exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Heat, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic went down late in the second quarter and grabbed at his left knee before limping back to the locker room. If the superstar big man is unable to return for the second half, Jonas Valanciunas and Zeke Nnaji will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.