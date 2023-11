Jokic (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Rockets.

Jokic missed his first game of the season Monday due to lower back pain and is listed as questionable for a second straight matchup. Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (heel) are also questionable, so at the moment, it's unclear what the Nuggets' rotation will look like. If Jokic is sidelined again, DeAndre Jordan, Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson would be candidates for increased roles.