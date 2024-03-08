Jokic is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz due to a right arm contusion.
Jokic posted another triple-double during Thursday's win over the Celtics but suffered a minor injury as well. The MVP candidate has missed just two games this season, and that likely won't change Saturday.
