Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion.
Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the start center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
