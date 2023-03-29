Jokic (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Jokic lands on the injury report for the first half of a back-to-back set. The MVP candidate has played both halves of the Nuggets' past two back-to-backs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Denver give Jokic a night off to keep him fresh for the playoffs. If Jokic is sidelined, Zeke Nnaji and Thomas Bryant would be candidates for increased minutes, but Jamal Murray and Michael Porter would presumably be asked to handle the majority of the playmaking opportunities.