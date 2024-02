Jokic ended Friday's 120-108 victory over the Trail Blazers with 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 22 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes.

Jokic took the night off Wednesday against the Thunder, and the extra day of rest seemed to work wonders as the All-Star turned in a brilliant effort against the Trail Blazers. His 22 rebounds marked a season high as well as his 11th consecutive game with double-digit rebounds.