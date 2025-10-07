Jokic compiled 17 points (5-5 FG, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 112-108 preseason win over Toronto.

Jokic was perfect from the field during the win. We should continue to see limited minutes from the All-Star during the preseason to keep him fresh and healthy for the regular season. The perennial MVP candidate is expected to have another monster season ahead, with triple-double performances setting the gold standard for multi-category producers in the league.