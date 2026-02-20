Jokic chipped in 22 points (9-22 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers.

Jokic snapped a four-game triple-double streak in the defeat, but his 17 rebounds marked Jokic's best total off the glass since his 21-rebound effort against the Magic in late December. Although Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) remain sidelined, the rest of Jokic's supporting cast is fully healthy and ready to make a playoff push. The All-Star's prolific results should continue in Friday's back-to-back against the Trail Blazers.