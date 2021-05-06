Jokic totaled 32 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Knicks.

Jokic and the rest of the team had a white-hot start. Backed by Jokic, the team was up 34-12 at the end of the first quarter, and the Knicks could ever muster a charge long enough to come back from that initial deficit. The MVP candidate's dynamic first quarter helped propel his stat line to superior levels, and he was barely used in the second half.