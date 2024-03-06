Jokic supplied 25 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime loss to the Suns.

Jokic's go-ahead floater at the end of regulation seemed destined to drop, but it bounced off instead, sending the game to overtime. It would have been a dramatic win for the Nuggets, who battled back into contention after being down as much as 22 points after halftime. Jokic extended his recent seven-game double-double streak to eight, and he recorded four triple-doubles during the run of production.