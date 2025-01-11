Jokic finished Friday's 124-105 win over the Nets with 35 points (14-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals over 38 minutes.

The combination of Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook overpowered the Nets, with both players notching a triple-double in the victory. Jokic ranks third in the NBA with 145 career triple-doubles, trailing only Westbrook and Oscar Robertson in the category in NBA history. The Nets played only eight players and were hampered with injuries, so while the win wasn't much of a surprise, the Nuggets are glad to have Jokic back at full strength after his recent illness.