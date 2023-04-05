Jokic chipped in 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 124-103 loss to the Rockets.

Jokic returned from a three-game absence Tuesday, and although he was held under 30 minutes of playing time for the first time since Feb. 28, he still managed to post a double-double. However, he also committed eight turnovers and lost ground in the MVP race since Joel Embiid posted a 52-point, 13-rebound double-double against Boston on Tuesday. Over 13 appearances since the start of March, Jokic has averaged 25.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 34.7 minutes per game.