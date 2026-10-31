Jokic posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 127-120 win over Phoenix.

Jokic didn't need to carry the scoring load Friday, but he still filled the box score effectively. The three-time MVP shot efficiently and picked up three steals while letting the red-hot Jamal Murray and Christian Braun take over. Denver won consecutive games for the first time this season, and Jokic's playmaking remains the engine of the offense.